In the first eight months of this year, Russian ports
handled 596.2 million tonnes, with a decrease of -3.1% on the previous year.
same period as 2023. Export goods amounted to
470.2 million tons (-3.0%), those imported to 27.8 million
million tons (+7.2%), transit traffic at 45.1
million tonnes (+2.4%) and cabotage to 43.0 million tonnes
of tons (-12.6%).
The Association of Russian Commercial Seaports has made
I note today that the total dry goods handled is
296.4 million tonnes (-3.3%), including 128.8 million tonnes
million tonnes of coal (-12.4%), 50.2 million tonnes
of cereals (+4.6%), 36.4 million tons of goods in containers
(+10.8%), 28.6 million tonnes of mineral fertilisers
(+22.9%), 12.5 million tons of ferrous metals (-14.7%),
7.3 million tonnes of minerals (+8.4%) and 5.4 million tonnes of minerals
tons of rolling stock (+0.2%). Liquid bulk cargo has
totalled 299.8 million tonnes (-2.9%), of which 181.6 million tonnes
million tonnes of crude oil (-0.6%), 88.1 million tonnes of crude oil
tonnes of petroleum products (-9.3%), 23.4 million tonnes of
tonnes of liquefied gas (+4.5%) and 4.2 million tonnes of
food products (+6.3%).
The total traffic in ports in the Arctic region is
62.6 million tonnes (-4.8%), that in the ports of the
Baltic Sea of 183.8 million tons (+1.1%), in the ports of the
of the Sea of Azov-Black Sea 186.9 million tonnes (-7.4%), in the
ports of the Caspian Sea 5.6 million tons (+12.6%) and
traffic in Russian ports in the Far East 157.3 million
tons (-2.3%).