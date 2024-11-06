In the third quarter, container traffic at the Port of New York grew by +16.0%
In the first nine months of this year, the increase was +13.8%
New York
November 6, 2024
In the third quarter of 2024, the Port of New York - New Jersey
handled container traffic of 2.38 million TEUs,
up by +16.0% on the same period last year,
of which 1.20 million full TEUs at landing (+13.1%), 347 thousand TEUs
full at boarding (+13.3%) and 829 thousand empty TEUs (+21.6%).
In the first nine months of this year, the US port of call
handled a total of 6.59 million TEUs, with a
Progression of +13.8% over the corresponding period of 2023. The
3.36 million TEUs were full of containers on landing
(+13.5%), flat carriers at boarding 1.03 million TEUs (+7.6%) and
empty containers 2.20 million TEUs (+17.3%).
