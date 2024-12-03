Independent journal on economy and transport policy
The deed for the rebalancing of the concession held by Venezia Terminal Passeggeri has been signed
Spain: the goal is to "create a 'new normal', which focuses strongly on a medium-high customer segment, with the aim of creating a hub for luxury cruises in Venice"
Venezia
December 3, 2024
The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea
Settentrionale has signed today with Venezia Terminal Passeggeri,
The company that manages passenger traffic in the port
of Venice and which is owned by the Port Authority itself, the act
which provides for the extension of the concession to VTP
for a further ten years, a new investment plan and the
redefinition of the areas covered by the same for terminals
Venezia Marittima, Isola Saloni di Chioggia and Canale Nord di
Marghera and the interventions to be carried out
(
of 26
February and 20
June 2024).
The document regulates the changes that have occurred with respect to
what has already been provided for in the concession deeds that since 2000
have given structure and development to the passenger terminals of Marittima and
of Chioggia, in the context of the orders of the cruise commissioner
Venice, Fulvio Lino Di Blasio, who is president of the same
AdSP, issued in the period 2021-2024 following the decree
government of 2021 that prevents large ships from reaching
the maritime station of Venice through St. Mark's Basin,
the San Marco Canal and the Giudecca Canal
(
of 13
July 2021). The objective of the supplementary act is to
allow VTP, as the operator affected by the transit ban
referred to in art. 1, paragraph 2 of Decree-Law no. 103/2021, the
maintenance of the management of state-owned assets intended for
passenger disembarkation and embarkation operations and activities
and/or connected provided for in the acts of
concession already issued.
On the basis of paragraph 5 of Article 1 of the Decree-Law which,
for the rebalancing of the economic and financial plan of the
concession, establishes that the revision of the concession may
provide for the extension of its duration, the reduction, payment in instalments or
remodulation of the concession fee, the deed signed today provides for the
temporal reparameterization of the current concession from the term of
current deadline, set at 31 May 2026, until 31 May 2036,
on the basis of VTP's business plan.
This extension - explained the Venetian port authority - holds
account for the time needed to recover full functionality
of the concession, which was affected by the entry into force of the
Decree-Law no. 103/2021, and the time strictly necessary
the amortization of the investments necessary for the equipping of the
terminal and the use of the new moorings that VTP Spa has
committed to build with an investment of 19.2 million euros.
All in parallel with the commissioner works related to the
Improving nautical accessibility (maintenance of
channels and "chamfers") and the construction of the station
to the North Channel.
As far as the areas are concerned, however, the concession deed
regulates and gives structure to the three compendiums managed by VTP: the
Venezia Marittima Terminal including areas, roads,
quays, bodies of water and buildings as will result in
following the return of some buildings in the Maritime area,
San Basilio and Santa Marta, the Isola Saloni Terminal with the areas,
roads, quays, bodies of water and buildings that
constitute the operational terminal in Chioggia and the Canal Terminal
North Marghera including areas, roads, docks,
bodies of water and buildings that will be built by VTP in
conclusion of the commissioner works provided for by the decree
no. 545 of 31 December 2021.
Together with a redefinition of the times and areas of the
grant, the document establishes a monitoring and
review to verify and maintain the economic and
financial status of the concession and compliance with the conditions assumed
for the purpose of maintaining the ten-year extension.
"This act - commented the president of the Port Authority and
extraordinary commissioner, Fulvio Lino Di Blasio - is the
the result of a long and fruitful technical work of comparison with
VTP, conducted in compliance with Decree-Law no. 103/2021. It was not
easy, but we took up the challenge by teaming up: as a structure
commissioner and as a System Authority - together with the deputy
Minister Rixi, to the Ports Directorate of the Ministry of Transport,
Infrastructure and Transport, the Management Committee, the
Harbour Master's Office and with the fundamental support of the Attorney General
State District - we have identified the best solution
to ensure continuity of traffic development
passengers of the Veneto airports and related services, thus providing
greater certainty for the market and confirmations for all workers
of the sector. The future of the cruise industry from a more
without ever forgetting the necessary balance with the
commercial sector, also passes through this important step
which represents a real turning point for the
our ports".
Pointing out that today is the conclusion of "a
great work of consultation and comparison that has made it possible to
give full shape to the new model of cruise offer in
lagoon, based on the program of widespread landings born following the
Decree 103 of 2021", the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
of Venice Terminal Passeggeri, Fabrizio Spagna, specified that
The intent is to "give life to a new
normality", which strongly focuses on a segment of
medium-high clientele, with the aim of creating a
for luxury cruises based on the quality of services and
on respect for the context in which it operates. Thanks to the act
signed today - added Spagna - we will therefore be in
able to clearly carry out an investment program
which provides for the use of 19.2 million euros to provide
the ports of Venice and Chioggia of infrastructures and technologies
that will allow fluid flow management.
We are sure that the path taken is the right one and that, thanks to the
collaboration between all the parties involved, we will be able to create
to a model compatible with the beauty and fragility of
Venice and, at the same time, respectful of the economic and social fabric
of the territory, balancing the need to welcome
visitors with a commitment to protect and enhance our
unique heritage".
