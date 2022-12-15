The German DB formalizes its intention to evaluate the sale of DB Schenker

The supervisory board of the German railway group Deutsche Bahn (DB) formally conferred on the Board of administration of the company the task of examining and preparing a sales plan of DB Schenker, the company of logistics of the Germanic group that is present throughout the world and has over 78 thousand employees. Assignment which, specifies the mandate, can reach 100% of the share capital of DB Schenker and whose revenues would be used to reduce Significantly the Group's debt.
By announcing the resolution of the supervisory board, DB has specified that if for many years DB Schenker has made a contribution significant to the economic growth of the railway group Recording record results, however, in the future the logistics company will need more financial resources and more independence to make acquisitions internationally necessary to maintain and strengthen its share in a market of logistics that is increasingly competitive.
Specifying that DB has no intention of proceeding hastily the possible sale of DB Schenker, a sale that will depend from the general situation and which has not yet been decided, the Railway Group stressed that the sale will take place only if it will give a financial benefit to the group compared to the its maintenance within the group itself.
In the first half of 2022 DB Schenker, which generates approximately half of the DB Group's turnover recorded revenues pairs to 14,16 billion euros, with a sustained growth of +25.7% on the first half of last year determined by the increase in Transport and shipping rates, a record gross operating margin of 1,49 billion euros (+64.0%) and an adjusted operating profit record of 1.19 billion (+91.3%).
In the first half of this year, DB Schenker has enlivened a volume of marine shipments pairs to 966 thousand container teu (- 3.4%), a volume of air shipments pairs to 673 thousand tons (- 5.4%) and 53 thousand land shipments (- 5.5%).