ITA Airways, confirmed the deal with Lufthansa

At the end of a meeting today at the Ministry of Economy and Finance with the managing director Lufthansa, Carsten Sphor, to confirm the conclusion of the investment agreement of Lufthansa in ITA Airways to detect a minority share of the Italian airline, Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti stressed that "today a path that has marked the history of the national flag company with the perspective of integration with an important European carrier. With this government - it has added - today dissolves a knot that for thirty years has conditioned the air transport market in Italy. We are convinced that this decision will allow the air market to develop in the interest of Italy".
"The agreement of today - said Spohr - will lead to an advantageous situation for Italy, ITA Airways and Lufthansa Group. It is good news for Italian consumers and Europe, because a stronger ITA will strengthen competition in the Italian market. As a young company, with a modern fleet and an efficient and expanding hub in Rome, ITA is the perfect solution for the Lufthansa group. In Milan, ITA covers a large user basin that also offers growth potential. As part of the family of the Lufthansa group - it has evidenced Spohr - ITA can turn into a sustainable and profitable airline, connecting Italy with Europe and the world. At the same time, this investment will allow us to continue our growth in one of our most important markets".
After signing, the agreement will be submitted to the Court of Auditors and notified to the Directorate-General Competition of the European Commission.
Commenting on the outcome of the agreement and the subsequent entry of ITA Airways into Star Alliance, the Secretary-General of Uiltrasporti, Claudio Tarlazzi, and the national secretary of the trade union organization, Ivan Viglietti, recalled that Uilt "always claimed that it was indispensable for the growth of ITA Airways to be included in a great alliance and the agreement closed today - they found - represents in this sense a great opportunity. It is important now - they have specified - to realize the objectives of development and growth of the industrial plan in the perspective of a complete participation and of shared objectives".