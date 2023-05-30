Grimaldi orders two more new 9,000 ceu Pure Car & Truck Carrier ships

Italian shipping group Grimaldi has ordered two more new Pure Car & Truck Carrier ships having exercised the option on their construction under the agreement with Shanghai Waigaoqiao Shipbuilding Company Limited (SWS) and China Shipbuilding Trading Company Limited (CSTC), two companies part of China State Shipbuilding Corporation (CSSC), under which january had already ordered the construction of five sister PCTC ships (
of 27 october
2022 and 23 january
2023).
The new constructions, with a length of 200 metres, a width of 38 metres and a vehicle loading capacity of 9,000 teu, are designed to transport electric vehicles (cars, SUVs, vans, etc.) as well as those powered by fossil fuels, as well as other types of freight heavy rolling stock up to 250 tonnes. They will be among the first ships equipped with a new version of electronic engine characterised by specific consumption among the lowest in category. Equipped with emission abatement systems, the new units will comply with the most stringent limits limits set at international level for CO2, NOx and SOx. In addition, the new ships will have the class notation Ammonia Ready class notation from RINA certifying that they can be converted at a later stage to the use of ammonia as an alternative fuel carbon-neutral alternative fuel. They will also be prepared for the supply of electricity from shore during mooring (cold ironing), which constitutes, where available a green alternative to fossil fuel consumption during port stops port stops.
The total value of the agreement with the Chinese shipyard for the construction of the seven PCTC ships exceeds USD 630 million. This investment is part of the fleet renewal plan group's fleet renewal plan, which includes 26 ships currently under construction: 17 ammonia-ready car carriers, five multi-purpose ro-ro vessels of the new 'G5' class, two hybrid ro-ro of the GG5G series and two ro-pax 'Superstar' for the subsidiary Finnlines.
The delivery of the two newly ordered PCTCs is scheduled for delivery in 2026. Like the five sister ships ordered in early 2023, they will be deployed on voyages between Europe, North Africa, the Near and Far East to meet the transport needs of operators in the automotive sector.
Meanwhile, the Grimaldi group has been awarded the service public maritime connection service for the transport of passengers vehicles and goods between the ports of Civitavecchia, Arbatax and Cagliari and vice versa, with obligations deriving from the public utility for maritime territorial continuity. By notifying the award, the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport recalled that the agreement with the shipping company Grimaldi had expired at midnight on 22 May 2023 and that since then the connections have been guaranteed by the same shipowner until the completion of the call for tenders. At the expiry of the deadline deadline for the submission of offers, set for 12:00 noon on 5 may, the only economic operator to submit an offer was was Grimaldi Euromed. The Neapolitan company was won the three-weekly service between the ports of Civitavecchia Arbatax and Cagliari with a bid of 26.9 million euro, against a tender that estimated a total cost for the three-year operation of the line's three-year operation of 72 million and a public subsidy of approximately 42.4 million.