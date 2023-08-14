Further attenuation of the growth of cargo traffic in Russian ports
In July recorded an increase of +2.1% slowed down by the decrease of -1.0% of exports
San Pietroburgo
August 14, 2023
The rapid growth of cargo traffic in Russian ports
developed in the spring and faded with the onset
of the summer and fell to +2.1% last month when they are
73.5 million tons of cargo were handled compared to
72.0 million as of July 2022. The increase was mitigated by the
Negative balance of exports, which account for 77% of the
total volume of goods to foreign countries which, after a four-month period of
rise, decreased by -1,0% falling to 56,6 million
Tons. On the other hand, both imported goods and
they have totaled 3,0 million tons (+7.1%), both the goods in
transit attested to 5,4 million tons (+22.7%) that the
National volumes handled by cabotage services results
pairs to 8,5 million tons (+13.3%).
The overall reduction of goods has been generated
mainly from the -5.2% decline in liquid bulk fell
to 34,3 million tonnes, of which 21,2 million tonnes of
crude oil (- 0.5%), 9,9 million tons of products
refined petroleum (- 16.1%), 2,3 million tons of gas
liquefied natural (-8.0%) and 0.5 million tons of products
food (+66.7%). Dry goods rose globally by
+9.5% to 39,2 million tons, including 18,4 million
tons of coal (- 5.6%), 6,3 million tons of cereals
(+90.9%), 4,0 million tons of containerized cargos
(+29.0%), 3.2 million tons of mineral fertilizers
(+68.4%), 1.8 million tons of ferrous metals (- 14.3%), 0.9
million tons of minerals (- 35.7%) and 0,7 million
tons of rolling stock.
If the cargoes handled from Russian ports on the Black Sea-Sea
d'Azov, which represent 32% of the total, increased by
+3.5% to 23,7 million tons, those enlivened by the airports
ports on the Baltic Sea, accounting for 26% of the total, fell by
-3.4% to 19.2 million tons. Volumes also grow
enlivened from the ports of the Arctic Basin with 8,2 million
tons (+1.2%), those passed through the ports of the Extreme
East with 21,7 million tons (+7.4%) and those treated by the
Caspian Sea ports with 0.7 million tons (+40.0%).
In the first seven months of 2023, total traffic is
State of 526,8 million tons, with a rise of +9,3%
compared to the same period last year, of which 413.0 million
of tons of goods in export (+7.8%), 22,8 million
tons in import (+11.1%), 38,9 million tons of
goods in transit (+7.1%) and 52,1 million tons of traffic
national cabotage (+24.3%).
In the period January-July of this year the total figure of
dry goods has been of 263,9 million tons (+16.8%),
of which 125,9 million tons of coal (+7.8%), 28,9 million
of tons of cargos in container (+6.3%), 39,7 million
tons of cereals (+113.4%), 13,0 million tons of
ferrous metals (- 16.9%), 19,8 million tons of
mineral fertilizers (+57.1%), 5,8 million tons of
minerals (- 29.2%) and 4.5 million tons of rolling stock (+24.9%).
In the liquid bulk sector, the total was
262,9 million tons (+2.6%), including 161,5 million
tons of crude oil (+6.4%), 75,5 million tons of
refined petroleum products (- 5.7%), 20,2 million tons
liquefied natural gas (- 4.4%) and 3.4 million tonnes of
food products (+38.6%).
The traffic enlivened from the ports of the Black Sea-Sea basin
d'Azov has been of 174,9 million tons (+18.4%),
that totaled by the ports of call of the Baltic basin was
149,0 million tons (+3.8%), the volumes of the goods
enlivened from the ports of the Far Eastern basin amounted
140,9 million tons (+7.4%) and to follow those of the ports of the
Arctic basin with 57,7 million tons (+2.2%) and basin
of the Caspian with 4,3 million tons (+40.3%).
