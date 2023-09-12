In July, the growth trend of maritime traffic in the Suez Canal eased considerably

After 27 consecutive months of much more growth
sustained for most of the period with trend increases
In double digits, last July maritime traffic in the
Suez Canal recorded a much smaller rise.
However, the 2,158 ships transited, if they represent a moderate
increase of +2.6% on July 2022, however, constitute the new
traffic records for the month of July. In addition, the
Last July the total tonnage of ships measured on the basis
of the Suez Canal Net Tonnage amounted to 134,6 million
tons SCNT, gross volume representing both an increase in
+7.6% on July 2022, both the new record for the month of
July and the second highest volume ever being
only lower than the 142.9 million tons of SCNT of the last
May.
The weakening of the growth trend of maritime traffic
recorded last July was determined
the attenuation of the increase in the transit of tanker ships that
July 2023 were 727 (+18.2%) as well as the decrease in
transits of other vessels which, with 1,431 vessels, have
marked a decrease of -3.8% on July 2022.
Last July, the value of transit charges produced by the
Maritime traffic in the canal amounted to 27.9 billion
Egyptian pounds ($902 million), which is more
double the 13.3 billion Egyptian pounds
totaled in July 2022.
In the first seven months of this year the channel was
crossed by a total of 15,319 ships, with an increase of
+16.0% on the corresponding period of 2022, of which 5,027 tankers
(+44.4%) and 10,292 other ships (+5.9%).