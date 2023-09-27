The works for the new road connections in the Port Channel of Cagliari are out to tender

This morning the Authority of Harbour System of the Sea of
Sardinia has published the call for tenders for the realization of the
road connecting the new ro-ro terminal of the Canal Port
of Cagliari, whose works were awarded in July
(
of 3
July
2023), and the road network of the SS 195 and for the restoration
of the old road parallel to the coast line of the shore
west of the Canal Port. The work, whose total cost is
of 10.2 million euros, is financed with 10 million funds
PNRR dedicated to Special Economic Zones.
"The road work that we are going to carry out - explained the
president of the AdSP, Massimo Deiana - completes the whole and complex
infrastructure process that is affecting the Canal Port
of Cagliari. An internal connection system that will make
Easily usable all sections of the compendium, allowing both
an integration between the different activities present that the
decongestion, of the viability along the artery of
connection between the city and the industrial area. A project,
this, which represents a new challenge for this AdSP that, thanks
at the work of the structure, is about to virtuously spend
a further substantial share of PNRR funding'.