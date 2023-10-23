In the third quarter, the port of Valencia handled 1.2 million containers (-7.8%)

The Port of Valencia has closed the July-September period of
This year with the eighth consecutive quarterly decline in traffic
of the goods handled, having passed through the quays in the quarter
of the Spanish port 16.8 million tonnes, with a
decrease of -4.5% compared to the third quarter of 2022. In the field of
13.0 million tonnes (-6.4%) were handled in containers.
traffic that has been achieved with a movement of
containers equal to 1.2 million TEUs (-7.8%). Goods
2.8 million tonnes (+0.6%).
In the bulk segment, liquid cargoes were 404 thousand
tons (-5.9%) and solid 499 thousand tons (+32.7%).
In the first nine months of 2023, overall traffic is
57.6 million tonnes, down -7.4% on the
January-September last year. The Traffic Only
containerized amounted to 3.53 million TEUs (-10.1%).