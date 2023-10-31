Wärtsilä records a sensitive growth of orders in the naval segment

Finland's Wärtsilä Corporation, a company that performs energy generation systems for the marine and terrestrial sectors, closed the third quarter of this year with a net turnover of 1.45 billion, up 1% percent on the same period of 2022. Operating profit was 117 million (+ 1.123%) and net profit of 82 million euros compared to three million in the third quarter of last year.
In the Marine Power segment alone, which develops energy and propulsion solubility for the shipping sector, net revenue amounted to 612 million euros (+ 26%) and operating profit to 49 million euros (+ 237%), while in the segment Marine Systems, which develops systems in other areas of the maritime sector including that of gas, net turnover was 134 million (-16%) and operating profit of 11 million euros (-29%).
In the third quarter of 2023, the value of new orders acquired in the period from the group increased by 11% by being 1.79 billion euros, of which 832 million for the Marine Power Division (+ 33%) and 139 million (+ 55%) for that Marine unit. Systems. As of September 30, the value of Wärtsilä's order book was 6.59 billion euros (+ 6%), of which 2.58 billion is the relevance of Marine Power (+ 15%) and 570 million Marine Systems (+ 14%).
"In the maritime market, the group's chairman and CEO, Håkan Agnevall, commented on the quarterly results-the sentiment remained positive for the main segments in which Wärtsilä operates," the company said. The increasing pressure for decarbonisation of operations has continued to stimulate demand for both new construction and services. However, the capacity constraints of the shipyards and the increase in new construction prices continued to curb the propensment for investment in certain segments and to further defer the delivery dates of the ships. "