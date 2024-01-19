Global Infrastructure Partners in talks to acquire a 49% stake in Malaysian port group MMC Ports

Private equity firm Global Infrastructure
Partners (GIP) is reportedly in talks to acquire 49% of the
capital of the Malaysian port group MMC Port Holdings (MMC Ports).
This was announced by the news agency "Reuters"
specifying that the potential deal would award the company
Malaysian worth 30 billion ringgit ($6.4 billion)
and the transaction valued at approximately $3.1 billion.
Among the different sectors in which it operates, GIF is present in the
transport sector through shareholdings in leading companies
as well as in the port sector through
a 35% stake in the terminal operator Terminal group
Investment Limited (TiL) controlled by the shipping group
Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC). The latter, in Italy, is
recently became a partner of GIP, acquiring 50% of the capital
of the Italo railway company - Nuovo Trasporto
Travellers, which resulted in a reduction from 72.6% to
35% of GIP's stake in the company's share capital.