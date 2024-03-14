Uilt, measures are needed to ensure that EU rules on road transport do not penalise the railways

Uiltrasporti urges the government to prevent the new rules from
contradict the EU's own objectives in terms of
decarbonisation of transport. The union fears that the
European Parliament gives green light to the new directive on mega trucks
can cause this countervailing effect by penalizing transport
Rail Freight
(
of 12
March
2024). "The crisis in the rail freight sector
caused by the complex global context - said Claudio
Tarlazzi and Roberto Napoleoni, Secretary General and Secretary
National Union Organisation - represents for the
Uiltransport is a major concern. Conflicts
high inflationary levels, economic stagnation,
represent elements of enormous criticality for the sector,
In addition, the start of the construction sites for the construction of the
infrastructures envisaged by the PNRR which will cause further disruptions
bottles, and the difficulties due to ordinary interventions,
and overtime, to the railway network. To truly incentivise the
transport of goods by rail - the two secretaries pointed out -
in view of the provisions of the 2011 EU White Paper
committing Member States to transfer 30% of their
transported by road to rail for destinations over 300
km and in 2050 50%, requires regulatory interventions that do not
Let's see them realized."
"We hope," Tarlazzi and Napoleoni concluded, "that
MIT and the government should take action to ensure that they are
field all the necessary and consequential actions to a choice
"green" that seems to remain, in fact, only
on paper."