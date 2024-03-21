Agreement between Mercitalia Logistics and Marcegaglia for the construction of new terminals and railway junctions

Mercitalia Logistics, the leader of the group's Logistics Hub
Ferrovie dello Sato, and the group's Marcegaglia Carbon Steel
Marcegaglia have signed an agreement for the
design and construction of new terminals and fittings
and for the management of a new fleet of wagons capable of
Meet the group's wider transportation needs
Mantuan steel industry. The partnership also includes new
Logistic solutions for the transport of products by rail
steel plants entering and leaving the Marcegaglia plants.
The parties stressed that the infrastructure work
increase the use of rail transport, making it possible to
decrease truck traffic on the roads of the province of
Mantua. Specifically, the project will allow the
construction of a new railway junction of about 11
kilometres between Castellucchio station and the plant
Marcegaglia di Gazoldo degli Ippoliti, in the province of Mantua. At
This will be added, subsequently, by the construction of a
New railway terminal serving the industrial area of
Municipalities of Gazoldo degli Ippoliti and Rodigo.