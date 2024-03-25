The draft draft on the possible framework of measures to be taken
for the net-zero greenhouse gas emissions produced by the
Shipping agreed last week during the eighty-first
meeting of the Maritime Environment Protection Committee (MEPC)
of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), held in London,
could lead to the introduction of an additional fifth chapter
Annex VI to MARPOL, the Convention
for the prevention of pollution from ships.
As agreed last week by IMO Member States, the
New chapter would include a standard on marine fuels
target-based in order to adjust the gradual reduction of the
greenhouse gas intensity of marine fuels and
one or more economic mechanisms to incentivise the transition
towards net-zero emissions. The draft project outcome
of the MEPC meeting will be used as a
to approve the various proposals in a possible
common structure, in order to support subsequent resolutions.
The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) expressed its
satisfaction with the outcome of the MECP meeting: "We welcome the
"Please," commented the International Shipowners' Association
in a note - the progress made during these intensive negotiations
to achieve the goal of net-zero emissions from the
maritime transport and the support received from around 60 Member States
a system of flat-rate contributions per tonne of gas
greenhouse. The purpose of the proposed system, which has been advanced
by the International Chamber of Shipping
(
of 6
September 2021, ed.), is to reduce the
gap and incentivise the accelerated adoption of
marine green fuels, as well as providing billions of dollars for
support the greenhouse gas reduction efforts of shipping
Developing countries. We have acquired a better
understanding of the concerns of
Those governments that still have questions about the "feebate" mechanism
proposed. The ICS will seek to address these
concerns with all governments ahead of the next round of
IMO negotiations in September, to help ensure that the
regulatory framework can be adopted next year,
for its global implementation by 2027."
Commenting on the outcome of the MEPC meeting, World Shipping
Council (WSC), the international association representing the
container shipping sector, highlighted that
the Green Balance Mechanism, the WSC's proposal to bridge the gap between the
Price gap between fossil and green fuels
presented last week at MEPC
(
of 9
February 2024), "has been very well received
positively. The constructive inputs received both in the meetings
intersessional and MEPC - explained the association
- are valuable for the further development of the mechanism'. 'A
financial measure, or a greenhouse gas pricing mechanism -
specified the WSC - must close the price gap between
fossil fuels and green fuels to enable their use by
part of the global fleet and encourage investment in the
production of green fuels. The production facilities of
renewable fuels, the association stressed, will be
built by energy suppliers only if there is a
clear demand for green fuels, and the simple reduction of the
of the price difference will not be enough to create a
viable market'.
Other items on the agenda included last week
MEPC approved the establishment of two new control areas
Emissions Control (ECA) in Canadian Arctic waters for oxides
nitrogen, sulphur oxides and particulate matter, and in the Sea of
Norway for nitric oxide and sulphur oxides. The Institution
of the two new ECA areas, which will be submitted for adoption to the
next MEPC meeting scheduled from 30 September to 4 September
next October, had been requested, among others, by Clean
Arctic Alliance
(
of 19
March 2024): 'the creation of these two new areas of
emission control - stressed Sian Prior, consultant
Head of the Clean Arctic Alliance, having learned of the outcome of the meeting of the
MEPC - will set an important precedent for the protection of
of our climate and our ocean, and in particular the Arctic.
We hope that the designation of ECAs in Arctic waters
Canadian and Norwegian Sea leads to a broad change in the
the reduction of climate pollutants from transport
maritime sector, especially if the maritime transport sector
will comply with the designation by switching to fuels
distillates with a low sulphur content or other non-sulphur fuels
cleaner fossils."