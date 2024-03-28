New historical record of the revenues of the Chinese terminalist group COSCO Shipping Ports

In 2023, the Chinese terminalist group COSCO Shipping Ports reported record revenues of 1.45 billion, an increase of 0.9% percent on 2022 as the previous historical record had been marked. Operating profit and net profit were results in
growth of 5.2% percent and 0.9% percent, respectively, stood at 274.8 million and 394.3 million. In 2023 the group's port terminals handled container traffic of 105.8 million teu, up from 2.4% percent.
of the January 15
2024).
Even in the only fourth quarter of 2023, a new historic peak of quarterly revenue totaling 406.6 million was reached, up 5.0% percent on the same period of the previous year. The October-December period of last year was filed with a net profit of 78.5 million (+ 36.9%) and a net profit of 114.0 million (+ 56.9%).