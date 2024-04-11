In the first quarter of 2024, Yang Ming and WHL's revenues grew by +18.5% and +8.1%
In March, the increases were +20.3% and +8.6% respectively
Keelung/Taipei
April 11, 2024
In March 2024, the growth trend of
Turnover of Taiwanese container shipping companies
Yang Ming and Wan Hai Lines. In the month, the turnover of the first
maritime carrier amounted to $15.5 billion
Taiwan (US$484 million), an increase of +20.3%
on March 2023, while the one recorded by WHL was equal
to 9.5 million Taiwanese dollars (+8.6%).
In the first quarter of 2024, Yang Ming's revenues are
increased by +18.5% compared to the same period last year
$43.8 billion in Taiwanese dollars and
WHL marked an increase of +8.1% to 27.6 billion.
