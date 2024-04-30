The 2023 final budget of the Port Authority of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas has been approved

Today, the Management Committee of the System Authority
Port of the Southern Tyrrhenian and Ionian Seas, with the opinion
approved unanimously by the auditors, unanimously approved
the final balance sheet of the entity for the financial year 2023 and the
Annual Report. The financial document shows a surplus of
administration of more than €127 million. These are sums in
parts already tied to infrastructural enhancement
of the ports managed by the body which, for prudential purposes, has
€17 million to cover any expenses to be
deal with existing litigation in the event of failure.
In 2023, revenue amounted to around €63 million per
74 million for expenditure. Last year, the institution
€38 million, while payments made were
amounted to €31 million. Cash flow at 31
December 2023 is approximately €177 million.
In addition, the Management Committee unanimously approved
the release to the New Pinion - Baker Hughes concession
maritime transport in the port of Corigliano Calabro aimed at
Construction of an industrial plant for the production of manufactured goods
of metal carpentry, to be shipped by sea and intended for
gas compression and extraction systems.
At today's meeting, referring to the
of the Gioia Tauro Port Agency, the agency for the provision of work
port in the port of Gioia Tauro, whose validity expired on
On 27 April, the President of the Port Authority, Andrea Agostinelli,
recalling that the institution has been engaged since last November and in
various offices, including at ministerial level, in the transformation of the
of the agency in business pursuant to Article 17 of Law 84/94, informed the
members of the Committee that will hold a meeting on 6 May
meeting with the Directorate General of the Ministry of Immigration
Infrastructure and Transport to find the most
Appropriate.