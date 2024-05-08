ISS-Tositti and intergroup have established the newco ISS-Tositti Agency

ISS-Tositti, an equal joint venture between the maritime agency
Tositti and the UK's Inchcape Shipping Services (ISS),
and the logistics company intergroup of Gaeta have set up the newco
ISS-Tositti Agency. The operation - the parties explained -
represents a synergistic fusion of the skills of both
reality: ISS-Tositti, with its well-established agency network and
with extensive international experience, joins Intergroup, which
contributes its know-how and expertise in the activities
integrated logistics and terminal operators. Together, they aim to
further consolidate their presence and effectiveness in the sector
maritime. It has also been specified that Inchcape, with
55,000 ships/calls per year, 85% of the world's ports covered, 247
offices and 3,200 employees in 60 different countries,
the fundamental glue of this initiative, which embraces a wide range of
Range of services: Global Provider, Port Agency, Marine Service,
digital and management solutions.