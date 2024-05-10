Vard will build two Commissioning Service Operation Vessels

Vard, the Norwegian subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group, has signed
a contract for the design and construction of two
Commissioning Service Operation Vessel (CSOV) with a customer
Taiwan International Airport. The Italian shipbuilding company has made
I note that the ships will be based on Vard's new 4 39 design,
Specially designed for the specific needs of the industry
Taiwan's offshore wind booming, with a platform
Highly versatile comprehensive, for sustainable support operations
wind farms, both as a service unit and for the
of construction and installation. Particular attention will be paid to
environmental footprint, with the efficient development of
machinery and propulsion for a high maintenance of the station,
Improved working capabilities and increased reliability
Operating.
The two new units, which will be delivered in the fourth
quarter of 2026 and the first quarter of 2027, will be long
About 102.7 meters and 19.5 meters wide, they will be able to accommodate 120 people
and will offer high-end facilities for technicians and crew.
They will also be equipped with spaces dedicated to future technologies,
such as oversized battery packs and the possibility of using
alternative fuels.