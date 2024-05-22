In April, container traffic in the port of Algeciras grew by +0.7%

Last month, the port of Algeciras handled 9.3 million
tonnes of goods, with an increase of +1.1% on April
2023. The volume of miscellaneous goods alone was stable
amounted to 6.2 million tonnes (+0.3%), of which 1.1 million tonnes
million tonnes of conventional goods (-12.7%) and 5.1 million tonnes of conventional goods
tonnes of containerised goods (+3.5%) made with a
container handling of 412,658 TEUs, with a slight
+0.7% increase generated by the +7.4% increase in traffic
313,222 international containers in transit
teu. In the liquid bulk sector, 2.4
million tonnes (+1.4%) and dry bulk
2 thousand tons (-93.7%).
In the first four months of 2024, the Spanish port of call
handled a total of 35.9 million tonnes of cargo,
with a growth of +3.0% over the same period of 2023. Goods
in containers amounted to 19.1 million tonnes (+4.0%),
traffic achieved with a movement of boxes equal to 1.6 million
of TEUs, with an increase of +3.6% driven by the increase of +8.0%
of the international transhipment traffic flow, amounting to almost
1.2 million TEUs, confirming the fact that the effects of the crisis
in the Red Sea, with the consequent diversion of maritime traffic
containerized on the route around the Cape of Good Hope,
rewards the Mediterranean container ports closest to the
Strait of Gibraltar. In the conventional goods sector, the
traffic was 4.3 million tonnes (-15.9%). The
liquid bulk amounted to 10.0 million tonnes
(+11.5%) and dry bulk at 69 thousand tons (-69.6%).