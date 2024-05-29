The Academy of Logistics and the Sea has been established in Venice

The Academy of Logistics and Logistics has been established in Venice.
of the Sea, a new technological and training centre dedicated to the
logistics that is the result of the collaboration between the ITS Marco
Polo Academy, Vemars and the CFLI (Logistics Training Centre)
Intermodal), the training body of the System Authority
Port of the Northern Adriatic Sea. The pole will be
created in the spaces that host the Marco Polo ITS thanks to a
investment of four million euros. «The new project
of the Academy of Logistics and the Sea - explained the
President of ITS Marco Polo, Damaso Zanardo - provides for the
construction of new laboratories and simulation centres with
advanced and latest generation technologies. In our hub
technological and educational development, students will have the opportunity to
to practice with immersive simulators of ship management,
and port cranes. ITS Marco Polo has invested four
million euros in highly innovative tools and materials for the
training, not only for high school graduates but also for adults. 87 %
of those who attend a two-year post-diploma higher education course in one
of the hundred or more ITS in Italy - underlined Zanardo - finds a
workplace before the end of the course. Specifically for us
95% of students are placed in the world of work in
coincidence with the withdrawal of their diploma'.
With the investment, ITS Marco Polo expands and innovates its offer
training by equipping its headquarters in Venice with 4.0 laboratories with
State-of-the-art simulators that guarantee teaching
immersive for the operation of trains, the simulation of the use of
of cranes and lifting equipment in port and interport, and the
Simulation of ship management. In particular, the
Navigation, one of the most advanced in Europe, recreates
docking at the world's main ports. The structure includes
Multiple interactive ships controlled from a trainer station
located outside the main ship, from which you can
control the performance of the exercises of the different ships, and salt
for the debriefing of the exercises connected directly to the network
of the system. The main dashboard has a wide range of visibility
from the conning point, by about 300°.
The crane simulator will allow you to train
students to the use of ship-to-shore quay cranes, reach
stackers and mobile port cranes, while the port crane simulator
trains offers students the opportunity to familiarize themselves with
Cockpit equipment and diagnostic systems
and with signalling on the line and to learn how to drive trains in
different weather conditions of visibility and
adherence, including abnormal and emergency situations, and
Familiarize yourself with the train's electrical and pneumatic system.
Recalling that for years the Port System Authority
"supports the work of ITS Marco Polo and collaborates with the
Veneto Region to structure a centre of educational excellence in
national level that is able to make a transfer
systematic provision of information and knowledge to the new generations',
the President of the Port Authority of the Northern Adriatic Sea, Fulvio
Lino Di Blasio, pointed out that "the work in our ports
It is, today, highly specialized and requires a wide set of
practical skills as well as an important background in
theoretical knowledge. These are well-paid professions that
they offer space for growth and important and stimulating opportunities
for our young people. Above all
- he added - these are jobs that are in high demand, suffice it to say
consider that the percentage of occupancy in the first months after
ITS Marco Polo students' graduation exceeds 90%'.