Denmark's Scan Global Logistics has bought Foppiani Shipping & Logistics

Denmark's Scan Global Logistics (SGL) has bought Foppiani
Shipping & Logistics (FSL), an Italian freight forwarding company that is
was founded in 2007, with headquarters in Prato, employs more than 160
and has an annual turnover of €115 million. The company
Toscana is also present in Bologna, Civitanova Marche, Milan
and Treviso and has offices abroad in Asia, the Americas and Africa
southern.
"For some time now," commented the administrator
Scan Global Logistics Delegate, Allan Melgaard - Italy is
a priority for SGL and we are excited to welcome
Foppiani in our family. From the very first meeting it was evident
that there was a convergence of ideas when it came to
entrepreneurship, customer focus and attention to the
dependents. Italy represents a huge opportunity in
different sectors and we firmly believe that Foppiani is the
right platform to further grow our
business, both with current and new customers."