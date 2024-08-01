Costamare records record quarterly and half-year revenues

Costamare, a company that owns a fleet of 68 ships
container ship with a total capacity of 513 thousand TEUs
and a fleet of 38 bulk carriers with the total capacity
of 2.9 million gross tons, closed the second
quarter of this year with record revenues of 515.4 million
dollars, with an increase of +40.3% over the April-June period of 2015.
2023. Operating profit amounted to €127.6 million (+4.1%) and
net profit at $102.9 million (+52.6%).
In the first half of 2024, revenues totaled the value
record of 990.8 million, with a growth of +60.8% on the first
half of last year. Operating profit was
€231.0 million (-16.8%) and net profit of €205.5 million (-5.0%).
Costamare, which rents its fleet of container carriers
and bulk carriers with other companies, announced that
Currently, the entire full container fleet is covered by
charter agreements in force in 2024 and 88% of the fleet is
covered by contracts in 2025.
Commenting on the performance of the company's activity in the
During the second quarter of this year, the Chief Financial Officer
of Costamare, Gregory Zikos, explained that, "in the sector
of container ships, the continuation of the diversion of ships
around Africa and an early peak season, with a
demand for freight transport higher than expected,
made sure that rental rates remained on a
upward trajectory in a context of scarce supply of
tonnage available". "As far as the
dry bulk segment - added Zikos - we are carrying on the
our strategy of renewing the owned fleet and
increase in average capacity having completed the sale of
a Handysize built in 2011 and having agreed on the sale of
a Supramax vessel built in 2009, while acquiring two
Capesize ships built in 2012".