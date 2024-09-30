Passenger traffic transported this summer by GNV ships is stable

In the period June-September of this year, the ro-pax ships of the
shipping company GNV of the MSC group have carried approximately
1.6 million passengers, traffic similar to that of the same
four months of 2023. This was announced by GNV, which yesterday in Naples
GNV Awards, the annual event of the
company to strengthen its bond with partners
commercial activities, celebrate their commitment and attention
towards the trade sector and reward the best travel agencies. The
company specified that this summer the best performances
operational operations were recorded in the routes to the destination
Sardinia, which has once again confirmed itself as the leader among the
routes, recording an increase of +6% compared to the already
Excellent results in 2023. Morocco also recorded good
results, the best among international destinations, with a
+7% increase in passenger volume.
"We can - commented Matteo Della Valle, chief
passengers commercial officer of GNV - be satisfied with the
season that has just ended, considering the difficult context of
market within which we have operated this year. We stayed in
able to confirm our position in the sector by responding in
proactive manner to the operational difficulties that may arise
meet in our profession. This ability to react
has allowed us to guarantee a rate of
95% punctuality. They help us to look with confidence to the
future the data for the fourth quarter, a period in which we already record
A positive trend with +15% in volumes, an important signal
which confirms the solidity of the investments made so far"
Della Valle announced that among the medium-long objectives
period of the company «there is the continuation and
strengthening the growth path undertaken in recent years
which will find strong momentum with the entry of four new
ferries by 2026: GNV Polaris arriving by 2024,
GNV Orion in 2025, GNV Virgo and the fourth unit
in 2026. Newly built ships - underlined the manager
GNV - will meet the highest standards in terms of
efficiency and environmental impact, all of which will be equipped with the
predispositions for cold ironing and two of them will be powered
dual fuel LNG. We are also concentrating investments in the
renewal of ships already in operation, including the
just made on Excelsior for the restyling and
the modernization of some areas and services on board. Just the beginning of
A project that will also see the progressive involvement of
other units of the fleet".