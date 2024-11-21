Vard will build five support vessels to serve the offshore industry

Vard, the Norwegian subsidiary of the Fincantieri Group, has made
I know that I have signed a contract with an international customer for
the design and construction of five "walk-to-work" ships,
units that will provide procurement services,
maintenance and operations for offshore platforms in the
Oil & Gas sector.
The units will be built according to the VARD 3 32 design,
developed in close collaboration with the customer, and will be
built, fitted, tested and delivered by the Vard shipyard to
Vung Tau, in Vietnam. The first four ships will be delivered
in the second half of 2027, while the latest is
scheduled for the first quarter of 2028.
Each ship, designed to accommodate up to 190 people, will have
a length of about 88 meters and a width of about 19.8 meters.
They will be equipped with a diesel-electric hybrid propulsion system
with batteries, a gangway system and a compensated crane
compared to 3D marine movement.