With over 3.9 million TEUs, the port of Gioia Tauro set a new container traffic record in 2024

Thanks to an increase of +11.0% year-on-year
achieved despite the effects of the crisis in the Red Sea
penalized ports which, like Gioia Tauro, are located in the center of the
Mediterranean, container traffic at the port in 2024
has reached a new historical record being
was equal to 3,940,447 TEUs compared to 3,548,827 TEUs handled in the
2023 when the previous peak had been marked.
The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Ionian and Southern Ionian highlighted that among the challenges overcome in the
during 2024, there is, "first of all, the
threat posed by the European ETS Directive which, in creating
a distortion of market competition, penalizes ports
Mediterranean ports destined for transhipment favoring competing ports
of the African shore".
If last year containers recorded a new record,
the traffic of cars at the Automar terminal in Gioia Tauro, which
amounted to 306,329 vehicles, declined
by -17% compared to 2023.
The president of the Port Authority, Andrea Agostinelli, underlined that
That of 2024 is "certainly a very
which highlights the extraordinary ability to
resistance of this port to external factors that would have
may have affected our "performance", even and
especially thanks to the trust and investments of our
terminal operators. There is no doubt - he added - that the
2025 will bring us other great results, even if in this
I cannot hide the disappointment due to the sinking of the
industrial project by Baker Hughes in the port of Corigliano, due to
to causes that are now all too well known
(
of 8
October 2024, ed.). A disappointment that in any case cannot be
influence a development trend and new projects that
involves all the ports of our System".