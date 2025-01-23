Order to the South Korean KSOE for the construction of 12 container ships of 18,000 TEUs

The South Korean shipbuilding company HD Korea Shipbuilding
Hyundai HD Group's Offshore Engineering Co. (KSOE) has
announced today the acquisition of an order with a total value of
of 3,716 billion won ($2.6 billion) for the
construction of 12 container ships of 18,000 TEUs that can be
powered by liquefied natural gas. The new ships - announced
the Asian company - will be delivered by the end of 2028 to a
shipowner that several observers have identified in the
French shipowner group CMA CGM.
Meanwhile, the holding company HD Hyundai Co. has announced that it has
closed 2024 with a turnover of 25,538.6 billion won, in
growth of +19.9% on the previous year. The profit
amounted to 1,434.1 billion won (+408.0%) and
net profit at €1,454.6 billion (+903.9%). Today also the HD Hyundai
Heavy Industries, which - through its parent company KSOE - is headed by
HD Hyundai Co. and is the operating arm of the group
South Korean shipbuilding mechanic, announced that it has closed the financial year
annual 2024 with a turnover of 14,486.5 billion won, with a
increase of +21.1% on 2023, with an operating profit of 705.2
billion (+294.8%) and with a net profit of 621.5 billion won
(+2.416,2%).