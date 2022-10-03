MIMS, an additional 10 million to the Port System Authorities for the development of ports

Friday the Minister of Infrastructure and Mobility Sustainable, Enrico Giovannini, has signed the decree that assigns the resources of the "Design Fund" to the Authorities of Port System in order to fully finance the design of all 48 proposals needed for maintenance and the upgrading of ports deemed eligible by the Conference national coordination of The AdSP. The port authorities have been an additional €10 million allocated, in addition to the €30 million millions already provided for with previous measures, for the feasibility design of works considered priority for the development of ports.
|
Proposing body
|
Denomination of
Proposals Design
Eligible
|
Contribution
recognizable
[€]
|
Authority of
System Harbour
of the Adriatic Sea
North Central
|
Project n. 1 - Completion of docks in left bank Canale Piombone
|
687.000,00
|
Consolidation of breakwaters in the port of Ravenna
|
Road connection to the Porto Corsini Cruise Terminal
|
Authority of
System Harbour
of the Adriatic Sea
Southern
|
Bari - Track removal work and adaptation of the dorsal road site connecting Marisabella - S. Vito
|
1.300.000,00
|
Monopolies - Finalized excavation work the deepening of the seabed up to the altitudes provided for by the PRP in effect
|
Manfredonia - Maintenance work of the seabed in the commercial port for the restoration of quotas Pre existing
|
Bari - Colmata dock former fishermen
|
Brindisi - Modification of the docking tooth of S. Apollinare
|
Brindisi - Quay and recovery functional of the squares of the filled Capo Bianco (ex British Gas) Modification of the docking tooth of S. Apollinare
|
Authority of
System Harbour
of the Ligurian Sea
Eastern
|
"Reprofiling of the headboard of the pier of subflutto of the port of Marina di Carrara"
|
24.000,00
|
"Extension of the quay Taliercio of the port of Marina di Carrara"
|
Authority of
System Harbour
of the Sea of Sicily
Western
|
Trapani - new passenger terminal, promenade - urban dock and waterfront park (dovecote - lazaretto)
|
2.520.000,00
|
Authority of
System Harbour
of the Ionian Sea
|
"Project: Reclamation dredging and maintenance of the seabed in front of the piers of the port at anchor
|
135.000,00
|
Authority of
System Harbour
of the Adriatic Sea
Northern
|
Waterfront redevelopment of the areas ports between Sant'Andrea and San Basilio
|
3.000.000,00
|
Accessibility Adaptation Project last mile road to the island's commercial terminals port of Porto Marghera
|
Project - Intermodal platform in Montesyndial area: the Authority declares that it is an excerpt of the container terminal Montesyndial
|
Project - Redevelopment of Saloni areas - ports of Chioggia
|
Authority of
System Harbour
of the Strait
|
FALCATA REVIVAL Project
|
6.600.000,00
|
Project STRETTO LINK MESSINA
|
HUB EOLIE Project
|
Authority of
System Harbour
of the Tyrrhenian Sea
Northern
|
Framework Agreement with a single operator for engineering services for the drafting of the design and project support services related to "similar" interventions on port docks
|
163.000,00
|
Framework Agreement with a single operator for engineering services for the drafting of designs and project support services related to adaptation works to the Port Regulatory Plan of the Maritime Station of Livorno
|
Authority of
System Harbour
of the Ligurian Sea
Western
|
Adaptation to the rules on workplace safety, as well as rationalisation accessibility of the industrial port area of Genoa Sestri Ponente
|
15.683.000,00
|
New breakwater in the port of Genoa
|
Integrated contract concerning the elaboration of the executive mitigation design and completion of the promenade of the Prà canal south side
|
Integrated contract concerning the elaboration of the final and executive design and the execution of the works for the realization of the dredging of the Sampierdarena basin and passenger port
|
Urgent action for recovery and development of the Port and its accessibility infrastructure and for the intermodal connection of Cristoforo Airport Colombo with the City of Genoa
|
Infrastructure redevelopment railway connection to the park "Campasso", realization of electric traction in the tunnel sections "Molo New/Parco Rugna"
|
Appraisal of complementary works for flooring for extension of the Ronco bridge container terminal and Capena
|
Re-flowering cliff VTE-Port of Voltri Prà
|
Adjustment infrastructural of the New Bettolo descent for intervention agreement substitutive
|
Adaptation of infrastructures to security rules contained in the "extraordinary program of urgent interventions for the recovery and development of the port and the related accessibility infrastructures and peril intermodal connection of Cristoforo Colombo airport with the city of Genoa
|
Authority of
System Harbour
of the Sea of Sardinia
|
Port of Cagliari -Works by construction of the road connecting the Ro Ro terminal in the west outpost of the Canale port with the road junction existing on the ss 195 and restoration ss 195 along the sea front
|
1.934.000,00
|
Port of Cagliari -Continuation works of the quay of the bulk terminal of the canal port
|
Port of Arbatax- quay of the eastern breakwater for mooring Ro Ro ships and cruises
|
Porto Cocciani di Olbia - Accommodation of an area in the Cocciani port of Olbia
|
Port of Golfo Aranci - Accommodation of the access road to the commercial port of Golfo Orange trees following the demolition of the railway overpass of competence of the AdSP of the Sea of Sardinia
|
Authority of
System Harbour
of the Tyrrhenian Seas
Southern and Ionian
|
Port of Crotone - Realization of the continuation of the pier of the old port to improve the shelter in the presence of adverse weather conditions
|
2.510.000,00
|
Port of Corigliano Calabro - Works by new construction and modernization of access roads (last mile road)
|
Port of Gioia Tauro - "Realization logistics warehouses in the former Enel area of the port of Gioia Tauro"
|
Port of Crotone - "Realization multi-purpose center to be used as a maritime station and headquarters of the AdSP in the Port of Crotone"
|
Port of Crotone - "Adaptation static pier Giunti - Port of Crotone"
|
Port of Crotone - "Adaptation static Pier Foraneo to be used for the docking of ships from cruise"
|
Port of Vibo Valentia - "Adaptation static quay Benghazi of the port of Vibo Valentia"
|
Port of Vibo Valentia - "Adaptation static of the South Pier (General Malta pier and Cortese pier) of the Port of Vibo Valentia"
|
Authority of
System Harbour
of the Tyrrhenian Sea
Central -Northern
|
Port of Civitavecchia - Darsena energy large masses
|
4.910.000,00
|
Port of Civitavecchia - II° excerpt extension of the Colombo wall
|
Fiumicino Port - Commercial Port 1 functional lot (completion)
|
TOTAL
|
39.466.000,00