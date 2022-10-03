A new radar system has been installed in the port of Barcelona to improve the safety of maritime traffic

The port of Barcelona has been equipped with a new system radar for surveillance and control of maritime traffic with the goal of increasing security through monitoring instantaneous and accurate movements of ships outside and inside the port. The system consists of two radars installed in sites that offer a complete view of the waters of the Catalan port of call.
New system enables port traffic operators to detect ships that do not have an Automatic Identification System (AIS), getting a more precise and instantaneous of the position of each ship and, therefore, significantly increasing maritime safety.