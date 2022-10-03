Lomar Shipping bought the German Carl Büttner

The shipping company Lomar Shipping of the British group Libra has bought the German company Carl Büttner Holding of Bremen of the Büttner family, a transaction that - has announced today the English group - recognizes the German company a enterprise value of almost 160 million dollars.
Carl Büttner's fleet consists of seven capacity product tankers and chemical tankers between 24 thousand and 38 thousand tons of deadweight capacity. Lomar Car Hire Shipping has a fleet of about 50 ships including bulk carriers, chemical tankers and container carriers.