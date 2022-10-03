MIMS, contributions to the purchase of new means for rail freight transport
Funds for 55 million euros of the Complementary Plan
Roma
October 3, 2022
The Minister of Infrastructure and Mobility Sustainable, Enrico Giovannini, signed the decree that distributes among the 32 companies admitted to funding, contributions for 55 millions of euros of the National Plan Complementary to the National Plan of Recovery and Resilience to encourage the purchase of new means for rail freight transport, gantry cranes, reach stacker and loco tractors. In addition to state contributions, it is additional financing by companies of 62 million, for a total investment of 117 million euros.
The public funds of the Complementary National Plan incentivize the purchase of vehicles that comply with current ecological standards in environmental, energy, maintenance, economic and safety, with the aim of promoting modal rebalancing, reduction of environmental impact and protection of resources primary energies. She expressed herself on the measure favorably the European Commission.
Company name
Amount contribution state
Amount "Other resources" a loading of Beneficiaries
Total total of the investment
Interbrennero S.p.A.
US€939,148.41
US€995,851.59
€ 1,935,000.00
Interporto Centro Italia Orte S.p.A.
Usunder 547,569.63
US€580,630.37
€ 1,128,200.00
Quadrant Europa Terminal Gate S.p.A.
US€1,698,718.05
US€1,801,281.95
€ 3,500,000.00
Rail Hub Milano S.p.A.
US€548,200.58
US€581,299.42
€ 1,129,500.00
Interporto Val Pescara S.r.l.
US€603,772.93
US€640,227.07
€ 1,244,000.00
Interporto Padova S.p.A.
US€3,724,267.61
US€4,273,732.39
€ 7,998,000.00
Malpensa Intermodale S.r.l.
US€385,625.31
US€592,114.69
US€977,740.00
S.I.TO. S.p.A.
US€6,106,794.30
US€6,475,505.70
US€12,582,300.00
Terminali Italia S.r.l. [Verona]
US€296,062.29
US€313,937.71
€ 610,000.00
Terminali Italia S.r.l. [Bari]
US€1,184,249.16
€ 1,255,750.84
€ 2,440,000.00
Terminali Italia S.r.l. [Marzaglia – Modena]
US€1,184,249.16
€ 1,255,750.84
€ 2,440,000.00
Interporto Cervignano del Friuli S.p.A.
US€2,782,813.42
US€3,122,986.58
€ 5,905,800.00
CE.P.I.M. S.p.A.
US€544,560.47
US€577,439.53
€ 1,122,000.00
Trieste Marine Terminal S.p.A.
US€951,282.11
US€1,008,717.89
€ 1,960,000.00
PSA Genova Prà S.p.A.
€ 3,569,734.65
US€3,785,265.35
€ 7,355,000.00
Portogruaro Interporto S.p.A.
US€849,806.08
US€1,243,953.92
€ 2,093,760.00
Sograf S.r.l.
US€927,170.02
US€983,149.98
€ 1,910,320.00
Magazzini Generali di Venezia S.r.l.
US€4,059,499.33
€ 4,304,600.67
€ 8,364,100.00
Port of Genoa Container Terminal S.p.A.
US€5,940,659.70
US€6,299,340.30
€ 12,240,000.00
Terminal Piacenza Intermodale S.r.l.
US€291,208.81
US€308,791.19
€ 600,000.00
Ignazio Messina and C. S.p.A.
US€1,456,152.90
US€1,671,927.10
€ 3,128,080.00
Services ISE S.r.l.
Usunder 659,587.95
US€699,412.05
€ 1,359,000.00
Combiconnect S.r.l.
US€606,685.02
US€643,314.98
€ 1,250,000.00
DPA S.r.l.
US€322,756.43
US€342,243.57
€ 665,000.00
Termi S.p.A.
US€3,941,268.55
US€4,179,231.45
€ 8,120,500.00
Ambrogio Trasporti S.p.A.
US€2,536,817.00
US€2,689,983.00
€ 5,226,800.00
Intermodaltrasporti S.r.l.
US€279,172.18
US€296,027.82
US€575,200.00
Interporto della Toscana Centrale S.p.A.
US€560,941.41
US€969,058.59
€ 1,530,000.00
Interporto di Trieste S.p.A.
US€288,927.67
US€306,372.33
€ 595,300.00
Interporto Bologna S.p.A.
US€4,319,597.33
US€4,580,402.67
€ 8,900,000.00
Mercitalia Shunting and Terminal S.r.l. [Marcianise]
