In the port of Civitavecchia, 10 new silos have been inaugurated for the collection of vegetable oils

Ten new ones have been inaugurated in the port of Civitavecchia silos for the collection of vegetable oils made by Stock Sinergy Civiterminal of the Umbria Olii International group on the quay n.24 of the port of call. "Giorgio Del has long explained Papa of Stock Sinergy illustrating the project - we understood that Civitavecchia would become the port of globalization of vegetable oils and for this reason we have decided to strengthen the area with ten silos that we inaugurate today. The Chairperson of the Authority of Sistema Portuale - underlined Del Papa - has succeeded in a year and two months to do what he had said. A record because we all know the Italian bureaucracy». "Vegetable oils - he added - become by-products. In fact, diesel with the addition of 20% of these pollutes half, making the DB20 represent the future. We designed, for this reason, to enlarge the structure even more and, in fact, four more tanks are planned for 2024».
Highlighting that the inauguration represents "a moment historic for the port of Civitavecchia", the president of the AdSP, Pino Musolino, remarked that "the collaboration between public and private has allowed in a year and two months to arrive the construction and presentation of the new ten silos for the collection of vegetable oils with which we will also feed a circular economy that will lead to new opportunities and supply chains for the port'. It is - he specified - a " investment of three million euros, of which two million and 135 thousand already in the field, while the last one will be used for build four more tanks. Those presented today are 750 tons each, while the others will be twice as many, that is, of 1,500 tons. All this gives us great confidence in the future and allows us to say that the port of Civitavecchia, in addition to be the most important in Italy for cruises, yes candida to be so also for goods".