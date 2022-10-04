The Finnish government bans Helsinki Shipyard from exporting a new icebreaker to Russia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Finland denied the shipyard Helsinki Shipyard export license required to complete the sale and delivery of the icebreaker that the Russian mining and metallurgical group Nornickel has ordered to the Finnish company at the end of last year. A few days after the start of the conflict in Ukraine, which began on February 24 last because of the invasion of Russian troops, Helsinki Shipyard had specified that the sanctions imposed then against Russia, and which were subsequently tightened, would not have had any impact on business activities and transactions financial of the navalmeccanica company and, in particular, this it should also have applied to the contract for the construction of the icebreaker for which Helsinki Shipyard had presented to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs required to obtain the license of export, a document that - the company announced today shipbuilding on the basis of information received from the dicastery - it is it was denied by a decision taken last Friday.
Last March Helsinki Shipyard had specified that it was not Not even Algador Holdings, the company, is subject to penalties Cypriot who owns the shipyard Finnish and which in turn is owned by the Russians Rishat Bagautdinov and Vladimir Kasyanenko.