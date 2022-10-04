Hupac will activate a shuttle train between Italy and Poland
It will connect Gliwice and Pordenone three times a week
Chiasso
October 4, 2022
In the coming days the Swiss intermodal operator Hupac will activate a shuttle train between Italy and Poland open to all transport operators who will have an initial frequency of three departures per week. The distance of about 900 kilometers will be covered with a transit time A-C and the traction will be provided by Mercitalia Rail, while the terminal partners are Hupac in Pordenone and PKP Cargo Connect in Gliwice.
The service will depart on October 10 from Gliwice, located in one of the most important industrial areas in Europe from which the Train will depart on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday, and will reach Pordenone, in the north-east of Italy. The first of the departures in the opposite direction, which will take place on the same days of the week, it is expected for October 12th.
