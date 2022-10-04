Joint transport, in the port of Genoa you need a car park in the former Ilva area in Cornigliano

Trasportounito asks institutions, trade associations and social forces to commit with a program agreement to settle in the former Ilva area of Cornigliano, in Genoa, a car park at service of the port. Agreement that includes technical and economic details from insert in urban planning tools. According to the association of road transport, this should be implemented by exploiting the opportunity opened up by the development of the new Plan Regulator.
"With billions of investments in infrastructure destined the strengthening of the Ligurian port system - complained Giuseppe Tagnochetti, head of Trasportounito.- there is someone which still disputes the establishment on the territory of structures of parking required for the 10,000 drivers and vehicles that every day transport the goods to and from the ports, determining the value economic of the first regional industry'.
United Transport believes that the buffer area in the Fondega area South, in the district of Multedo, directly accessible from the ramps motorway and barycentric between the two basins of Sampierdarena and Prà represents "a functional hypothesis because - it has highlighted Tagnochetti - would guarantee short and long stops durability to drivers, with a flow of heavy vehicles not superimposed on urban traffic'. "But - he specified - once and for all the settlement in the areas of Cornigliano (ex Ilva) of a car park for the daily stop of 800 heavy vehicles. It is - he pointed out - the only area capacious and logistically integrated with the port basins and the network motorway, consistent with the Extraordinary Programme of the Authority of Port System for urgent investments in the basin of Sampierdarena and then with the extension of the elevated road port, the western passage and connection to the nodes logistic'.
"It is wrong - concluded Tagnochetti - who thinks of a simple shelter of heavy vehicles. It would be a tool of strong competitiveness as it would guarantee, as it happens in the major European ports, efficiency and strengthening of the capacity of service of the port to the goods putting an end to the unsustainable situation of patchy areas: in airport (about 150 stalls) and in the city (180 stalls divided in three areas in Bolzaneto and Erzelli ) in addition to all vehicles (we estimate about 500) who instead park in improvised areas or disused, near the port terminals and access to the motorway network, is generating discomfort and sometimes danger for the resident populations as well as for the same hauliers who work without even the services of the past necessity'.