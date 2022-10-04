Next start of the privatization of the Greek port of Volos
Tender for the acquisition of at least 67% of the capital of the Port Authority
Atene
October 4, 2022
HRADF, a company of the Greek sovereign wealth fund GrowthFund, has presented the modalities of privatization of the Authority Port of Volos, of which it holds the entire capital, illustrating the general contents of the international tender for the sale of a majority stake equal to at least 67% of the capital of the authority.
The Port Authority manages the port of Volos, in Thessaly, on the east coast of Greece, as part of a 60-year concession agreement that will expire in 2062. The port of call has five docks used for the handling all the main types of goods, including container, and is a landing place for ferries and cruise ships.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher