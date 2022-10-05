An Enel tour starts from Genoa to talk about the electrification of ports and marinas

Starts from Genoa "Get on Board the Future", a tour of the energy company Enel that will touch several Italian cities to talk about electrification of ports and of the navies, enhancing their strategic role in the ecological transition of cities. «The tour "Sali on board the future" - explained Enel's Director of Italy, Nicola Lanzetta, presenting the initiative at the Aquarium of Genoa - it was designed by Enel not only to talk about electric mobility at sea, but above all mobility integrated electricity, because ports and cities are two sides of the same coin and the decarbonisation of transport Maritime must be integrated with land transport. In every city we will enhance, therefore, the ecosystem of solutions designed by Enel to accompany public administrations and end users in the electrification journey and we will involve the citizenship in educational activities and workshops, to make touch the importance of sustainability and of the circular economy'.
'The electrification of maritime transport and ports - added Sonia Sandei, vice president of Confindustria Genova and Head of Electrification Enel Italia - it's a step necessary to give a further boost to the transition process energy in place in other industrial sectors. In particular, the electric boating is not only a winning choice in terms of of reducing emissions, but also an opportunity to innovation and industrial growth for the entire sector maritime and the Italian supply chain, as well as a factor of competitiveness for ports'.
To tell his projects of electrification, circularity and sustainability, Enel has started a collaboration with the group Garbage, which for years has been dealing with ecological port services, sea and land. The company has made available E-Pelikan, a full electric boat that will follow each stage of the tour carrying out a service of management and recovery of plastics in the port water mirror. The boat can recharge thanks to the Enel X Way infrastructure, the group company dedicated to electric mobility, and will represent a model of ecological transition through the electrification of ports and docks.
Concluded today the Genoese stage, the tour will continue with events scheduled on Lake Como, in Venice Certosa, Gaeta and Ancona.