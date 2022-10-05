testata inforMARE
06 October 2022 - Year XXVI
Independent journal on economy and transport policy
05:58 GMT+2
This page has been automatically translated by
Original news
PORTS
An Enel tour starts from Genoa to talk about the electrification of ports and marinas
It will continue with stops on Lake Como, in Venice Certosa, Gaeta and Ancona
Genova
October 5, 2022
Starts from Genoa "Get on Board the Future", a tour of the energy company Enel that will touch several Italian cities to talk about electrification of ports and of the navies, enhancing their strategic role in the ecological transition of cities. «The tour "Sali on board the future" - explained Enel's Director of Italy, Nicola Lanzetta, presenting the initiative at the Aquarium of Genoa - it was designed by Enel not only to talk about electric mobility at sea, but above all mobility integrated electricity, because ports and cities are two sides of the same coin and the decarbonisation of transport Maritime must be integrated with land transport. In every city we will enhance, therefore, the ecosystem of solutions designed by Enel to accompany public administrations and end users in the electrification journey and we will involve the citizenship in educational activities and workshops, to make touch the importance of sustainability and of the circular economy'.

'The electrification of maritime transport and ports - added Sonia Sandei, vice president of Confindustria Genova and Head of Electrification Enel Italia - it's a step necessary to give a further boost to the transition process energy in place in other industrial sectors. In particular, the electric boating is not only a winning choice in terms of of reducing emissions, but also an opportunity to innovation and industrial growth for the entire sector maritime and the Italian supply chain, as well as a factor of competitiveness for ports'.

To tell his projects of electrification, circularity and sustainability, Enel has started a collaboration with the group Garbage, which for years has been dealing with ecological port services, sea and land. The company has made available E-Pelikan, a full electric boat that will follow each stage of the tour carrying out a service of management and recovery of plastics in the port water mirror. The boat can recharge thanks to the Enel X Way infrastructure, the group company dedicated to electric mobility, and will represent a model of ecological transition through the electrification of ports and docks.

Concluded today the Genoese stage, the tour will continue with events scheduled on Lake Como, in Venice Certosa, Gaeta and Ancona.
››› News file
FROM THE HOME PAGE
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
Interporto Padova inaugura il nuovo terminal di 35mila metri quadri dedicato ai semirimorchi
Padova
Pasqualetti: il prossimo traguardo sarà la totale automazione delle operazioni di movimentazione
TRASPORTO MARITTIMO
Si fa più intenso il confronto tra carrier marittimi containerizzati e gli utenti dei loro servizi in vista della decisione sull'eventuale proroga del CBER
Bruxelles
I primi hanno inviato un documento alla Commissione UE motivando le ragioni del rinnovo del regolamento. I secondi hanno spedito una lettera alla commissaria Vestager in cui spiegano che l'attuale sistema premia solo i vettori marittimi
TRASPORTO INTERMODALE
Hupac attiverà un treno shuttle tra Italia e Polonia
Chiasso
Collegherà Gliwice e Pordenone tre volte alla settimana
Nei prossimi giorni l'operatore intermodale elvetico Hupac attiverà un treno shuttle tra Italia e Polonia aperto a tutti gli operatori di trasporto che avrà una frequenza
SAILING LIST
Visual Sailing List
Departure ports
Arrival ports by:
- alphabetical order
- country
- geographical areas
PORTI
CDP, Intesa Sanpaolo e BEI concedono a La Spezia Container Terminal un finanziamento di 160 milioni
La Spezia
Saranno utilizzati, tra l'altro, per acquistare 20 nuovi mezzi di sollevamento
DATABASE
ShipownersShipbuilding and Shiprepairing Yards
ForwardersShip Suppliers
Shipping AgentsTruckers
PORTS
Italian Ports:
Ancona Genoa Ravenna
Augusta Gioia Tauro Salerno
Bari La Spezia Savona
Brindisi Leghorn Taranto
Cagliari Naples Trapani
Carrara Palermo Trieste
Civitavecchia Piombino Venice
Italian Interports: list World Ports: map
MEETINGS
Il 26 ottobre a Lugano si terrà la quinta edizione di “Un mare di Svizzera”
Grande spazio verrà dedicato al cronoprogramma delle nuove infrastrutture previste a sud della Svizzera
Convegno “Riparazioni navali in crescita: investimenti per il futuro di Genova”
Si terrà il 23 settembre nel capoluogo ligure
››› Meetings File
PRESS REVIEW
Furious Phil Goff on a future without Port-omation
(Newsroom)
Le secrétaire général de l'Elysée, Alexis Kohler, mis en examen pour "prise illégale d'intérêts"
(franceinfo)
››› Press Review File
FORUM of Shipping
and Logistics
ASSOPORTI
Relazione del presidente Daniele Rossi
Napoli, 30 settembre 2020
››› File
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio
No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher
Search on inforMARE Presentation
Feed RSS Advertising spaces

inforMARE in Pdf
Mobile