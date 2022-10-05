testata inforMARE
SHIPPING
Maersk orders HHI six 17,000 teu dual-fuel container ships
They can be powered by green methanol and will be taken over in 2025. Contract worth 1.1 billion dollars
Copenaghen
October 5, 2022
The Danish A.P. Møller-Mærsk ordered the South Korean shipbuilding company Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) the construction of six large container ships of 17,000 teu la whose propulsion can be powered by green methanol. With the new order, which has a total value of 1,620 billion won (1.1 billion dollars), the number of ships ordered by the European company that will have a double power supply and will be able to work with methanol green. The six new container racks will all be delivered in the 2025, they will sail under the Danish flag and will be used for replace units older than the capacity of total hold equal to the total of the six new ones container ship.

On the occasion of this new order, Maersk confirmed the own strategy based on maintaining the ability to hold of its fleet within a maximum of 4.3 million teu, including time charter ships, capacity limit that already today the group has almost reached. This means that the company has no plans to return to the top of the ranking worldwide containerized shipping companies by capacity of the fleet, first place from which the Danish company is was ousted between 2021 and 2022 by the Swiss Mediterranean Shipping Company which today has a capacity fleet of about 4.5 million teu ( of 5 January 2022).

The Danish group has announced that, compared to powered ships with conventional fuel, the additional capital expenditure necessary to equip the ships with a double feeding by placing them able to use methanol is between 8% and 12% of the total value, and is less accentuated than to the order issued last year by Maersk for eight ships equipped with of the same technology.
PORTI
CDP, Intesa Sanpaolo e BEI concedono a La Spezia Container Terminal un finanziamento di 160 milioni
La Spezia
Saranno utilizzati, tra l'altro, per acquistare 20 nuovi mezzi di sollevamento
