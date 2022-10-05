testata inforMARE
RAILWAY TRANSPORT
New rail service between the port of Genoa and Hungary of InRail
It is made on behalf of one of the world's largest producers of carbon black
Genova
October 5, 2022
The railway company InRail has activated a new service between Italy, Slovenia and Hungary on behalf of one of the world's largest producers of carbon black. The link has as point of origin the port of Genoa and as destination Tiszaújáros, in Hungary, and the train travels a total of about 1,300 Kilometers. Ferest Rail is the logistics operator involved in the Hungarian route.
