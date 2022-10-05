New rail service between the port of Genoa and Hungary of InRail
It is made on behalf of one of the world's largest producers of carbon black
Genova
October 5, 2022
The railway company InRail has activated a new service between Italy, Slovenia and Hungary on behalf of one of the world's largest producers of carbon black. The link has as point of origin the port of Genoa and as destination Tiszaújáros, in Hungary, and the train travels a total of about 1,300 Kilometers. Ferest Rail is the logistics operator involved in the Hungarian route.
- Via Raffaele Paolucci 17r/19r - 16129 Genoa - ITALY
phone: +39.010.2462122, fax: +39.010.2516768, e-mail
VAT number: 03532950106
Press Reg.: nr 33/96 Genoa Court
Editor in chief: Bruno Bellio No part may be reproduced without the express permission of the publisher