INTERMODAL TRANSPORT
Interporto Padova inaugurates the new terminal of 35 thousand square meters dedicated to semi-trailers
Pasqualetti: the next goal will be the total automation of handling operations
Padova
October 5, 2022
In the intermodal center of Interporto Padova was inaugurated a new large terminal dedicated to semi-trailers that is it was built on an area about 850 meters long and 40 meters wide on the north side of the Great Intermodal Terminal owned by Interporto Padova, adjacent to the north beam of the module tracks European 750 meters served by gantry cranes. The area, of total 35 thousand square meters, has 215 numbered stalls of the length of 18 meters each equipped with wheel blocks. With this new area, able to accommodate over 200 vehicles, the total area of squares of the intermodal terminal reaches 320 thousand square meters.

The inauguration ceremony was held during the opening event of Green Logistics Expo, the exhibition specialized in sustainable logistics running until Friday next at the Fair in Padua. Expressing satisfaction with the completion of the new area, the president of Interporto Padova, Franco Pasqualetti, highlighted that the company tries to always be in step with the market and, if possible, to anticipate it in his needs: "we succeed - he explained - even because, next to the real estate part, about 280 thousand meters paintings of warehouses of our property always totally rented, we decided to do logistics in first person. The intermodal terminal is owned and operated by us directly from us. This allows us great flexibility and the opportunity to adapt in real time our structures to market trends».

"The next goal - added Pasqualetti - will be the total automation of the handling operations of the terminal. In our opinion, the future rests on two pillars: digitalization of the entire document and management part and terminal automation. We will be the first in Italy. And all this, I would like to remind you of this, with a balance that is always positive: last year year we have reached almost 40 million as a value of production with 2.9 million in net profit, thanks also to the 386 thousand containers enlivened with over 8,000 trains entering and leaving the terminal. We are the proven proof that the public can also provide quality services and make useful».
FROM THE HOME PAGE
