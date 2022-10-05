|9.00 a.m.
|Registration of participants
|9.30
|GREETINGS FROM THE INSTITUTIONS
|
|Hon. Michele Foletti, Mayor of the City of Lugano
|
|Marco Bucci, Mayor of Genoa
|
|Hon. Gina La Mantia, President of the Gran Council of the Canton of Ticino
|
|Giovanni Toti, President of the Liguria Region
|
|Hon. Alex Farinelli, National Councillor
|
|Hon. Raffaella Paita, Manager transport Italy Viva
|
|Hon. Edoardo Rixi, Head of Transport Alloy
|
|Hon. Filippo Lombardi, Municipal of the City of Lugano, President of LILF - Lugano International Logistics Forum
|
|Reto Jaussi, Director of ASTAG
|
|Gabriele Meucci, Consul of Italy in Lugano (Italy)
|
|Julien Stauffer, Head of Commercial Section, Embassy of Switzerland
|10.45
|KEYNOTE SPEECHES
|
|Alessandro Salini, Director of the Webuild Board of Directors
|
|Paolo Emilio Signorini, President of AdSP of the Western Ligurian Sea
|
|Stefano Messina, President of Assarmatori
|11.45
|FIRST SESSION
|
| How to finance the big ones Infrastructure
|
|Introduced by Massimo Ponzellini, President EIB Honorary
|
|Fabrizio Palenzona, President of Prelios
|
|Remigio Ratti, Vice President Swiss Railvolution
|
|Gian Enzo Duci, Vice President Conftrasporto-Confcommercio
|
|Fabrizio Vettosi, President of the Commission ECSA Finance
|12.30
|SECOND SESSION
|
| Maritime logistics in the crisis global 2020-2022
|
|Introduction: Giuseppe Bono, Member of the Nomisma Mare Steering Committee
|
|Giulio Schenone, Director of Administration of PSA Genoa Investments NV
|
|Ignazio Messina, CEO Ignazio Messina & C. Spa
|
|Gerardo Ghiliotto, CEO TRI Spa Savona
|
|Paolo Pessina, President of the Association Maritime Agents and Mediators of Genoa
|
|Vincenzo Romeo, CEO Nova Marine Carriers
|13.30
|Light lunch break
|14.30
|THIRD SESSION
|
| Railway key to reading the competitiveness
|
|Introduction: Hon. Filippo Lombardi, President LILF
|
|Gianpiero Strisciuglio, Director Delegate and General Manager of Mercitalia Logistics
|
|Christophe Mayor, Head of Service "Perspective Rail 2050" Federal Office of Transport
|
|Désirée Baer, CEO SBB Cargo Ag
|
|Cesare Rossini, President of the Foundation Slala
|15.30
|KEYNOTE SPEECHES
|
|Klaus Michael Kuehne, Honorary Chairman of Kuehne+Nagel
|
|Representative Zurich Insurance
|15.50
|FOURTH SESSION
|
| Intermodality on the axis North-South
|
|Introduction: Beni Kunz, CEO Hupac Group
|
|Angelo Betto, Director of Cippà Transport Ltd
|
|Marcello Di Caterina, Vice President ALIS
|
|Adriano A. Sala, President of ASTAG Ticino Section
|16.45
|CONCLUSIONS: FINAL STATEMENT
|
|Moderate:
|
|Simone Gallotti (XIX Century – Genoa)
|
|Alessandro Chiara (RSI – Lugano)