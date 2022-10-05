testata inforMARE
On October 26th in Lugano will be held the fifth edition of "A Sea of Switzerland"
Great space will be dedicated to the timetable of the new infrastructure planned in the south of Switzerland
Lugano
October 5, 2022
The next 26 October in Lugano will be held the fifth edition of "A Swiss Sea", the forum international that every year turns the spotlight on development port, rail and road infrastructure, but especially on the trends that characterize the flows of goods and the their repercussions on the territories. For the first time in five years, the forum organized by ASTAG, the Swiss association road transport, in collaboration with Lilf (Lugano International Logistics Forum), will articulate its debate in the entire day, focusing attention on the profound changes taking place in the global logistics chain.

We will therefore talk about a trend of recovery of centrality of the Mediterranean and the importance it can play for the Swiss economy and Ticino. In this perspective, great space will be dedicated to the schedule of new infrastructures planned to the south (in particular in the port of Genoa, but also railways from the Tyrrhenian To the Lombard area) as well as to the new works under construction in Switzerland (new tunnel of the Gotthard). There will also be a session dedicated to methods and prospects for financing the new logistic infrastructure.

Program

9.00 a.m. Registration of participants
9.30 GREETINGS FROM THE INSTITUTIONS
Hon. Michele Foletti, Mayor of the City of Lugano
Marco Bucci, Mayor of Genoa
Hon. Gina La Mantia, President of the Gran Council of the Canton of Ticino
Giovanni Toti, President of the Liguria Region
Hon. Alex Farinelli, National Councillor
Hon. Raffaella Paita, Manager transport Italy Viva
Hon. Edoardo Rixi, Head of Transport Alloy
Hon. Filippo Lombardi, Municipal of the City of Lugano, President of LILF - Lugano International Logistics Forum
Reto Jaussi, Director of ASTAG
Gabriele Meucci, Consul of Italy in Lugano (Italy)
Julien Stauffer, Head of Commercial Section, Embassy of Switzerland
10.45 KEYNOTE SPEECHES
Alessandro Salini, Director of the Webuild Board of Directors
Paolo Emilio Signorini, President of AdSP of the Western Ligurian Sea
Stefano Messina, President of Assarmatori
11.45 FIRST SESSION
How to finance the big ones Infrastructure
Introduced by Massimo Ponzellini, President EIB Honorary
Fabrizio Palenzona, President of Prelios
Remigio Ratti, Vice President Swiss Railvolution
Gian Enzo Duci, Vice President Conftrasporto-Confcommercio
Fabrizio Vettosi, President of the Commission ECSA Finance
12.30 SECOND SESSION
Maritime logistics in the crisis global 2020-2022
Introduction: Giuseppe Bono, Member of the Nomisma Mare Steering Committee
Giulio Schenone, Director of Administration of PSA Genoa Investments NV
Ignazio Messina, CEO Ignazio Messina & C. Spa
Gerardo Ghiliotto, CEO TRI Spa Savona
Paolo Pessina, President of the Association Maritime Agents and Mediators of Genoa
Vincenzo Romeo, CEO Nova Marine Carriers
13.30 Light lunch break
14.30 THIRD SESSION
Railway key to reading the competitiveness
Introduction: Hon. Filippo Lombardi, President LILF
Gianpiero Strisciuglio, Director Delegate and General Manager of Mercitalia Logistics
Christophe Mayor, Head of Service "Perspective Rail 2050" Federal Office of Transport
Désirée Baer, CEO SBB Cargo Ag
Cesare Rossini, President of the Foundation Slala
15.30 KEYNOTE SPEECHES
Klaus Michael Kuehne, Honorary Chairman of Kuehne+Nagel
Representative Zurich Insurance
15.50 FOURTH SESSION
Intermodality on the axis North-South
Introduction: Beni Kunz, CEO Hupac Group
Angelo Betto, Director of Cippà Transport Ltd
Marcello Di Caterina, Vice President ALIS
Adriano A. Sala, President of ASTAG Ticino Section
16.45 CONCLUSIONS: FINAL STATEMENT
Moderate:
Simone Gallotti (XIX Century – Genoa)
Alessandro Chiara (RSI – Lugano)
