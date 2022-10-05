Port of Livorno, the first phase of the reorganization of the areas of the east bank of the Darsena Toscana has begun
The first Sustainability Report of the AdSP has been published
The Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea Settentrionale announced the start of the reorganization and optimization of the areas of the east bank of the Darsena Toscana dedicated to multipurpose traffic that, after the publication of the first provisional planimetry, it was defined through several months of dialogue with terminal operators. The institution has recalled that the measure, approved this summer, is born with a dual objective of freeing the areas included in the Passenger Port (Calata Orlando and Alto Fondale), implementing the decision awarding the tender for the selection of the majority shareholder of the Port of Livorno 2000, and to put order on the East Bank of the Darsena Toscana, thus favoring an alignment of port activities with the forecasts of the Port Regulatory Plan functional, in particular, at the entrance in operation of the Darsena Europa.
The AdSP explained that today the reorganization begins to be translated into a practical key and into administrative acts, with a new measure in which the articulation in three is communicated stages of the process that will lead to full relocation of the Compagnia Impresa Lavoratori Portuali (CILP) from above Backdrop, area to be allocated later to the Port of Livorno 2000 for the purpose of carrying out related activities the reception of cruise passengers. In coordination with the issuance of a joint order AdSP - Port Authority on the management of public approaches, platforms 15 C and 15 D and the areas behind the East Bank of the Darsena Toscana will be entrusted to the availability of the CILP that in return will renounce the approaches 46 and 47 of the High Seabed, area neuralgic of the Labronico airport, where they had not to very much found space the trades of the ships of class "Eco" of the Grimaldi group. The institution has specified that during this first time phase the CILP will be able to start the work of modernisation of the root areas of the East Bank, in order to ensure their allocation, foreseeable for the new year, to the traffic of Grimaldi.
The second phase, to be launched on the basis of a further measure, provides for the subsequent retrocession of cilp from the concession areas on the root of the High Seabed, or approaches 45, 44 and 43 that will be included in the availability of the AdSP so that they are subsequently re-entrusted to the Port of Livorno 2000 together with docks 46 and 47.
The last phase of time provides for the renunciation by CILP of the warehouses in possession of the High Seabed that will be returned to the AdSP once the doubling of the MK warehouses has been completed.
Meanwhile, the AdSP of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea has published the its first Sustainability Report which is presented today to the Management Committee and adopted by the institution with a measure presidential. The document shows, among other things, the entity of the economic repercussions produced on the national territory by the ports of reference: the presence of Livorno, Piombino, ports Elban and Capraia directly active 9,735 employees and provides an added value of €887 million, with an effect which for 75% of the total falls on the municipality of the city of Quattro Mori and the remaining 25% is distributed between a little more of four municipalities. The indirect impact is 11,241 employed and generates an added value of 812 million euros, while the impact induced provides another 16,675 employees. Overall, therefore, the employees activated in a direct, indirect and induced way by the presence of production and service activities connected with the ports of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea is 37,652 occupied, which produce an added value of 2.8 billion euros.
In terms of environmental sustainability, the Port Authority has developed an articulated plan, already outlined from the Environmental Energy Planning Document (Deasp) and tense to promote the energy efficiency of infrastructures, the implementation of electricity production plants from renewable sources and the development of the production and use of hydrogen. Overall, they were eligible for the financing of the PNRR funds from the Ministry of Ecological Transition 14 projects for the total reduction of 4,600 tons of CO2 equivalent and the production of about 3 MWp of electricity. Interventions worth 33 million euros to which will be added those relating to the electrification of quays, to which the Ministry of Sustainable Infrastructure and Mobility has reserved an appropriation of more than EUR 77 million.
On the subject of energy resource management, the report puts highlights how over the years the AdSP has started, pursued and strengthened, initiatives aimed at improvement energy efficiency and promotion of energy use renewable in the port area, reaching 100% of the objectives assigned in the two-year period 2020-2021. From 2019 to today, the consumption of total electricity of the institution, including both the offices and of the outdoor areas, decreased by 5%.
