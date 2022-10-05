The procedure to electrify the docks of the port of La Spezia has started

Yesterday, with a special decree, the President of the Authority of Sistema Portuale del Mar Ligure Orientale, Mario Sommariva, has initiated the tendering procedure for the award of the contract of final design, executive and construction of the cabin of transformation for cold ironing at the service of the Garibaldi pier of the port of La Spezia, which will be able to deliver a power of 16 Megawatts, needed to power the ships at the approach. Yes deals with the first batch of interventions for the realization of the energy infrastructures serving the docks of the sector cruise and commercial sector of the Ligurian port, for a value of 8.5 million euro of which 5.5 million financed on the PNC/PNRR and three million with funds from the AdSP.
The award of the contract will take place according to the criterion of the most economically advantageous tender, through the evaluation of a technical offer and an economic offer. The call will be published in the coming days on the website of the institution and in the "Official Journal". The port authority provides that the subsequent phases of development of the project, acquisition of the necessary opinions and clearance and execution of the works will affect the years 2023-2024 and that the new infrastructure energy will be available from 2025.
In a few weeks it will be the turn of the tender for the electrification of the docks of the commercial sector, for a value of EUR 12 million fully financed by the PNC/PNRR, whose technical and economic feasibility project (PFTE) is under verification. Also in this case it is expected that the subsequent phases of project development, acquisition of necessary opinions and clearance and execution of the works will affect the years 2023-2024 and that the new infrastructure energy will be available from 2025.
Recalling that, with regard to the new cruise pier, the civil infrastructure works are included in the contract of construction of the work whose tender was announced last year 30 June and is still ongoing, the port authority has specified that the plant component will be, instead, subject to a separate design and execution, which will proceed in appropriate coordination with the work of the cruise pier for the purpose to ensure entry into service in 2025, once the testing of works and plants.