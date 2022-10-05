The Cargo Integrity Group has updated its quick guide on the CTU Code

The Cargo Integrity Group (CIG) has updated its quick start guide the Code of Practice for Packing of Cargo Transport Units (CTU Code), the global code published by the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the International Labour Organization (ILO) and by the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) and face to increase the safety of handling and loading of containers.
The IGC, originally made up of the Sector Container Owners Association (COA), Global Shippers Forum, ICHCA International, TT Club and World Shipping Council (WSC) to which you FIATA and Bureau International des Containers et du are added Transport Intermodal (BIC), has defined a quick code guide CTU about two years ago, with the aim of assisting the filling of intermodal and drafting loading units accurately declaring their content in compliance with the complex regulations contained in the same CTU Code.
Today the IGC announced that it had made available a update of the quick start guide downloadable at the following link. "We are providing - explained the general director of the FIATA, Stéphane Graber - clearer information through our quick start guide and checklist to help responsible for filling the loading units, and in particular of intermodal containers, to understand the standards provided for in international trade. Updated editions take note of the approval of all partner organisations.'