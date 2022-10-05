Ruggerone (Assologistica): addressing the issue of logistics costs to contain the inflationary wave

Speaking today at the conference "Logistics for transforming Italy-The challenge of the supply chain" by Assologistica, held at the Fiera di Padova as part of Green Logistic Expo 2022, the International Logistics Exhibition Sustainable, the president of Assologistica, Umberto Ruggerone, has focused on the relationship between the increase in service costs logistics and the growth of inflation. "For a long time - he remembered Ruggerone - we point out how the increase in costs in all the heterogeneous sectors that logistics would encompass produced important inflationary signals'. Referring to the "dynamics induced by the pandemic and war", the President of Assologistica noted that "it is as if history had returned to "sit at our tables", by presenting us with the bill. It is for this reason - he explained - that as logistics operators we have been working in recent months trying to communicate the risks and propose solutions because we believe that the issue of costs must inevitably be addressed of the logistics that is integrated into the process that generates the waves inflationary: a theme that can only be addressed jointly with the entire supply chain, also integrating the client'.