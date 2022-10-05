The Central Adriatic AdSP presented its first Sustainability Report

The Port System Authority of the Adriatic Sea Centrale presented its first Sustainability Report, document that collects what has been implemented in 2021 by combining economic, social and environmental sustainability in the ports of own competence; year in which the port system has enlivened 11.9 million goods, with an increase of +21% compared to 2020, and 729,067 passengers passed through, with a growth of +92% compared to 2020.
The document also presents the operational indications of the near future. In this regard - said the president of the AdSp, Vincenzo Garofalo, on the occasion of the presentation of the Budget - "the real challenge will be the overall development of the system and of each individual port according to its ambitions and features. The goal we need to achieve will be to grow in trade, trade and economy enhancing the qualities of each airport and strengthening the relapse positive that they can generate on the communities of Marche and Abruzzo, thanks to the multiplier capacity that they own the ports, a fundamental element to enhance the specificity of the territories. To do this we will hold a continuous dialogue with institutions, companies, operators ports and with the communities".
Among the priorities of the Port System Authority - continued Garofalo - "we have the duty and the possibility to seize many opportunities for growth and development making concrete and effective use of national and PNRR available, for about 200 million euros. It is it is necessary to conclude the process of the Programming Document strategic port system on which we are working. Are these the programming and financial reference instruments for ensuring the transition of the ports of the central Adriatic Sea towards sustainable development, a horizontal element present in every action to grow the airports".