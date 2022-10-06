Suspended the state of agitation in the port of Livorno
Agreement between AdSP and trade unions that will meet again on November 8th
Livorno
October 6, 2022
Yesterday evening the heads of the Port System Authority of the Northern Tyrrhenian Sea and trade unions have reached an agreement which led to the suspension of the state of unrest in the port of Livorno. Below is the text of the minutes of the agreement.
MINUTES OF AGREEMENT
Livorno, 5 October 2022
the Port System Authority of the Tyrrhenian Sea Northern
And
the Confederal Secretariats of the Trade Unions
CGIL, represented by Fabrizio Zannotti and Monica Cavallini
UIL, represented by Massimo Marino
CISL, represented by Uliano Bardini
the Territorial Secretariats of the Trade Unions
FILT-CGIL, represented by: Giuseppe Gucciardo and Emiliano Nesi
FIT-CISL, represented by: Dino Keszei
UIL-TRASPORTI, represented by: Gianluca Vianello
NIDIL CGIL, represented by Filippo Bellandi
Today, the Port System Authority and the Organizations trade unions met at the headquarters of Palazzo Rosciano, so as planned as a result of previous meetings.
The president of the AdSP, Luciano Guerrieri, took stock of the situation, inter alia by illustrating the contents of the meeting held in recent days with employers' associations, on the sidelines of which it was considered necessary to share an initiative facilitating the revision of reports tariffs existing between companies operating in the port of Livorno.
The AdSP understands that this important process has been activated and in this sense the Body has ensured that it wants to follow the trend of the confrontation between the parties, intervening where necessary to facilitate the achievement of a positive result, in collaboration with the same employers' associations.
It is also acknowledged that a discussion concerning the reorganization of ALP. The last Assembly of the members did not give rise to a definitive address but shortly a further assembly will be convened in which they will at least two relevant issues addressed: financial consolidation of the Company for the purpose of continuity of activities of the company and the definition of an appropriate sizing of the staff.
Finally, President Guerrieri announced the positive outcome of an audit at the port undertakings aimed at reducing of the number of precarious workers of Intempo, collecting from companies themselves willing to hire five workers of the Company and promoting the continuation of a process of stabilization, in line with previous meetings, which has as a goal that of more favorable outcomes thanks also to further comparisons, to be developed in a climate of détente of the port sector, also in line with the previous agreements signed on the subject between the AdSP and the trade unions.
Following the in-depth and prolonged comparison that has taken place developed, the unions expressed satisfaction with the path initiated by the AdSP. During the meeting it was agreed on the the following points:
The parties acknowledge the need to restart a phase of comparison with the employers' organizations functional to the overall reorganization of the work in port, also for the purpose to achieve the consolidation and strengthening of levels existing employment;
the commitment of the AdSP to give a definitive positive solution to the situations of precariousness of Intempo, representing at the assembly of the ALP members the need for a continuation of the relationship existing contract with the Company, in line with the framework of the planned stabilisations;
the commitment of the AdSP to continue, with the utmost attention, in the application of the provision n.22 of 2022, on the subject of supervision of work in port, including the correct classification contractual in relation to the levels declined by the CCNL; 1'AdSP, similarly, the verification continues, also from a legal point of view, the activities carried out in port by the consortia;
it was also agreed on the need for implement all the assessments necessary for the purpose of processing a timely Intervention Plan aimed at training, retraining, relocation of workers of Article 17 and, more in general, of all the workers of the companies of art. Amendments Nos 16 and 18.
The parties agree to continue the next phase of discussion on 8 November 2022, starting at 10.00 am.
In the light of the above, trade union representatives declare the suspension of the state of agitation in port, at the same time initiating actions at the individual port undertakings functional to company bargaining.
