From today in the port of Durazzo, the customs clearance of the goods destined for Kosovo will be carried out

In the Albanian port of Durazzo, an office of the Kosovo Customs was inaugurated, a new venue that is the fruit of an agreement between the governments of the two Balkan nations and that, thanks to the customs clearance of goods in the Albanian port, it allows the economy to of Kosovo to have direct access to the sea by facilitating the penetration of domestic enterprises in international markets. The Customs of Kosovo has been present in the port of Durazzo since 2019, but so far only the registration of the entrances of the goods destined for Kosovo was carried out.
The Minister of Finance, Labor and Transfers of the Republic of Kosovo, Hekuran Murati, who participated in the inauguration of the new seat of Customs together with the Minister of Finance and Economy of the Republic of Albania, Deline Ibrahimaj, highlighted that "with the new procedures of customs clearance procedures in the port of Durazzo, we will reduce the costs for companies and consumers of around two million euros and the decrease in the timelines of customs clearance," Murati added. will reflect in the creation of optimum conditions to attract foreign investment in the country. "
For his part, the Albanian minister stressed that the customs clearance in the port of Durazzo of the goods destined for Kosovo represents "only the first step in our trade relations" and specified that the government had alAlbania aims to intensify cooperation between the two states, as evidenced by the agreement signed last June with the government of Kosovo to assess a possible customs union that would allow for trade integration between the two national economies.