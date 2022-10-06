FerMerci initiates a memorandum of understanding with UIRR

This afternoon during the first event of the "FerMerci in Terminal" initiative organized by FerMerci, which will be held within the scope of the Green Logistics Expo in Padua, the Italian association, which represents the operators active in transport rail of goods, will seal a memorandum of understanding with the International Union for Road-Rail Combined Transport (UIRR), the European association of the combined road-rail transport sector. The agreement is aimed at a collaboration between Italian and European operators in support of intermodal transport, in line with EU policies aimed at building a single transport market for connected, sustainable and sustainable mobility. safe. The aim of the collaboration is to carry out a series of joint initiatives and mutual representation in Italy and in Europe.
Representatives of the UIRR will be present at the next stages of the "Ferfreight in Terminal" initiative that will take place in the national terminals in order to carry out the paper of the Last Mile Railway.
"Today's MoU is another key piece for FerMerci, given its original vocation of representation of the entire railway logistics cluster, which already travels across borders," FerMerci said in a speech. Italians and arrive every day in Europe. "